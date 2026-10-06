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Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna lead the period drama

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 19:06 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 19:06 IST
Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Ranabaali is set to release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at standard ticket prices, without a premium pricing structure.

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