Vietnam COVID-19: Over 11,000 cases and 737 deaths in 24 hours

Aug 23, 2021, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Delta variant cases, with over 11,000 new cases and 737 deaths in 24 hours.
