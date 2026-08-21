/Vietnam Airlines 787 barely clears runway after speed drops

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:31 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:31 IST
A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 had a terrifying takeoff from Munich after its speed dropped twice during the takeoff roll. The aircraft became airborne with only about 91 metres of runway remaining, while its tail struck the ground and four tyres later burst. The flight, carrying 287 people, returned safely to Munich after nearly two hours in the air. Investigators are now examining what caused the dangerous loss of acceleration.