Viasat's Satellite troubles point to big losses to insurers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Viasat Global Communications company has over one billion dollars in Satellite in trouble and space insurers expect market-rattling claims. The company's One Billion Dollar Wise had three American satellites that expanded fixed Broadband coverage and competed with Elon Musk Starlink had an unanticipated antenna deployment issue back in April.

