Vet student donates his scholarship for 3D-printed prosthetic leg for dogs

Nov 09, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A four-year-old dog lost one of her hind legs in an accident when she was just a pup. But now a student is using his university scholarship to fund her 3D-printed prosthetic leg. WION brings you this report.
