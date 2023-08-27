Veritas capital offers to buy Blackberry

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Private equity firm veritas capital has thrown its hat into the ring, extending an offer to acquire Blackberry. Blackberry, once renowned for its iconic business smartphones, has undergone a transformation over the years. The company pivoted away from its smartphone business, instead focusing on software for cars and cybersecurity. The private equity firm, with a penchant for government-focused tech investments, has made an offer to acquire blackberry in its entirety. Details of the offer remain confidential, but sources indicate that Blackberry is actively engaged in discussions with other potential buyers as well.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos