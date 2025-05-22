LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 21:19 IST
Venezuela parliamentary polls: Venezuelans to vote governors & national assembly members
Videos May 22, 2025, 21:19 IST

Venezuela parliamentary polls: Venezuelans to vote governors & national assembly members

Venezuelans will vote to elect all 277 members of the National Assembly and 23 state governors. Watch WION to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos