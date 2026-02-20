/Venezuela Amnesty Law: Delcy Rodríguez Signs Amnesty Law for Political Prisoners in Venezuela

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 12:00 IST
Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez has signed a new amnesty law, approved unanimously by the National Assembly, granting pardon for political offenses committed between 1999 and 2026. The law aims to promote peace, democratic coexistence, and reconciliation after decades of political conflict and unrest. It could lead to the release of hundreds of political prisoners, though authorities have excluded individuals tied to violent or serious crimes.