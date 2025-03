On 1st October, 2024, Indian-origin businesswoman Vasundhara Oswal was jailed by Ugandan authorities on charges of kidnapping and murder. As per claims, the man she had allegedly murdered was her father Pankaj Oswal's former employee.e Later, it was revealed that the employee was found alive in Tanzania, while Ms Oswal was still kept in a prison in Nakasongola, along with dreaded criminals. WION's Prashasti Satyanand Shetty spoke to Vasundhara Oswal. Watch this tell-all interview to know more.