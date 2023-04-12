Uzbekistan wants to strengthen it's human rights legislation: Uzbekistan ambassador Dilshod Akhatov

Uzbekistan's ambassador, Dilshod Akhatov has announced that his country will undertake a referendum on 30th April on the new constitution which will be "much more comprehensive, much more practical and human centric". To achieve this, the country's Constitutional Commission has studied over 400 international documents and the constitutions of more than 190 countries, including India. In a conversation with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Dilshod talked about India's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Presidency and highlighted that the "Indian chairmanship is very, very intensive and active" and Uzbek delegations will be participating in upcoming SCO Defence and foreign minister meetings in India. The SCO Defence Ministers meet will take place in the last week of this month in Delhi and foreign ministers in the first of next month in Goa. Uzbekistan was the previous chair of the grouping and handed over the presidency to India last year