Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reacts to incident

Several people are feared to be trapped after a tunnel collapsed in India's Uttarakhand. Part of the tunnel under construction from the Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed in Uttarkashi. The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of police of Uttarkashi District along with Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response force and police rescue teams are present at the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway as confirmed by the Chief Minister who also reacted to the incident.