Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:44 IST
Uttarkashi Floods: Flash floods devastate remote villages of Dharali & Harsil; over 5 dead
Flash floods have devastated the remote villages of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi, causing severe damage and claiming over five lives.

