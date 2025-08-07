LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 09:29 IST
Uttarkashi cloudburst: Indian army leads rescue operations in Uttarakhand; 190 rescued, 5 dead
In northern India, a desperate search is underway in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, where a sudden flash flood has left at least four people dead and around 100 missing including 11 soldiers.

