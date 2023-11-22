videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers drill halfway to workers trapped in tunnel
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 22, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Rescuers drill about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.
trending now
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers drill halfway to workers trapped in tunnel
Israel-Palestine war | Hamas: Temporary truce will begin on Thursday at 10am local time
Airstrikes by the US kills five pro-Iran fighters
Israel-Palestine war: Qatar asks US to form secret cell to work on hostage issue
Israel-Palestine war: US establishes secret team for hostage release
recommended videos
North Korea claims launch of first spy satellite
Latvia welcomes India's new embassy & extends business cooperations
Report: North Koreans using fake names to land remote jobs
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards the trapped workers
Israel-Hamas war: Israel approves hostage deal, Netanyahu says 4-day truce deal right decision
recommended videos
North Korea claims launch of first spy satellite
Latvia welcomes India's new embassy & extends business cooperations
Report: North Koreans using fake names to land remote jobs
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards the trapped workers