Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: Rescuer Arnold Dix's heartfelt message to India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
While speaking exclusively to Wion, tunnelling expert and veteran rescuer at the Uttarkashi site, Arnold Dix sends a heartfelt message to India and the rest of the world.

