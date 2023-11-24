videos
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: Rescuer Arnold Dix's heartfelt message to India
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 24, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
While speaking exclusively to Wion, tunnelling expert and veteran rescuer at the Uttarkashi site, Arnold Dix sends a heartfelt message to India and the rest of the world.
