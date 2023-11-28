LIVE TV

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Ambulances on standby outside the tunnel | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
41 workers who were trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel will be extricated. They will be taken to hospitals for medical checkup for which 41 ambulances are on standby outside.

