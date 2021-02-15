Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Death toll climbs to 53, more than 150 people still missing

Feb 15, 2021, 09.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A total of 53 bodies recovered so far; rescue operation underway at Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)
