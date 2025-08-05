Uttarakhand cloudburst: Successive cloudbursts in Uttarkashi, 4 feared dead

Several people are feared dead and over 50 are missing as a cloudburst triggered a massive landslide in Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon. The landslide has cut off road connectivity to the Gangotri Dham. The cloudburst has unleashed a deluge in the region, towing debris along and prompting an emergency response from the local administration.