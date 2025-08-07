Uttarakhand cloudburst: Five dead, at least 50 people missing | Cloudburst wreaks havoc

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali area triggered flash floods, claiming at least five lives and leaving several missing. Over 225 personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and police have been deployed for rescue operations. The Indian Army has sent infantry and engineering teams, with additional helicopters requested to intensify efforts.