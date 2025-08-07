LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 23:14 IST
Uttarakhand: Cloud Burst Creates Devastation in India's Uttarakhand State
At least five persons were killed and dozens feared washed away in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand after flash floods triggered by torrential rain hit the Kheer Ganga river on Tuesday afternoon.

