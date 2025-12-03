/USA: Trump Administration Halts Immigration from 19 Countries

The Trump administration has announced a freeze on immigration from 19 countries, suspending all visa and immigration filings from these nations. This policy aims to review current immigration processes and address security and administrative concerns, according to official statements. The move affects both permanent and temporary immigration applications, creating uncertainty for applicants worldwide. In this video, we break down which countries are affected, what this suspension means for immigrants, the potential legal and economic implications, and reactions from lawmakers, advocacy groups, and affected communities.