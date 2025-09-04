LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /USA: Trump administration agrees to restore health websites & data

USA: Trump administration agrees to restore health websites & data

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 18:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 18:26 IST
USA: Trump administration agrees to restore health websites & data
Federal officials have agreed to restore health- and science-related webpages and data under to a lawsuit settlement with doctors' groups and other organizations who sued.

Trending Topics

trending videos