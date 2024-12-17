The American president-elect Donald Trump appears to be operating in overdrive as he prepares for his January inauguration. Following his appointments of family members and also close associates to key positions, a move that some are calling the march of the Trump family, he is now fully embracing the power that comes with his new role, enjoying the perks without yet facing the responsibilities. In fact, some say that Donald Trump at this moment is running a parallel White House in the United States. Watch in for more details!