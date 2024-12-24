Matt Gaetz, a former U.S. lawmaker who was Donald Trump's first pick to run the Justice Department, is caught in another controversy. A congressional report suggests that Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, paid for sex numerous times, including with an underage girl. The long-running probe by the House Ethics Committee has revealed that Matt Gaetz also used illegal drugs, including from his Capitol Hill office. Watch in for more details!
USA News: House Ethics Committee Accuses Gaetz Of Statutory Rape
