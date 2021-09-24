US VP Kamala Harris lauds India's 'Vaccine Maitri' programme

Sep 24, 2021, 09:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US Vice President Kamala Harris hails India's commitment to democracy and freedom, while also lauding the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme, ahead of her bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi. Watch this report for more details.
