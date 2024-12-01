US President-elect Donald Trump has picked a former aide, Kash Patel, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Watch in for more details!
US: Trump Names Kash Patel As New FBI Director
Advertisment
US President-elect Donald Trump has picked a former aide, Kash Patel, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.