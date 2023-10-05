US: Trump gets dropped off Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans, not eligible for 2nd time in 3 years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Former President Donald Trump is no longer rich enough to be part of the most exclusive club. In the United States, the former American President had been dropped off from the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos