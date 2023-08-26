US to train Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots: Volodymyr Zelensky

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: In recent updates from the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia reported a fresh drone attack on Moscow on Saturday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos