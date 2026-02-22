/US To Send Hospital Ship to Greenland: Trump Intensifies Push

The United States is sending a hospital ship to Greenland, President Donald Trump announced, saying the vessel will help take care of “many people who are sick” in the Arctic territory. Trump said he is working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry on the mission, but provided no clear details on which ship is being sent or whether the deployment was requested by Greenland or Denmark. The move comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions over Greenland’s strategic importance and Trump’s past push to increase U.S. influence in the Arctic.