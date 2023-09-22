US to protect nearly 500,000 Venezuelans, migrants can work in US for 18 months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The Biden administration would permit almost 500,000 Venezuelan immigrants who are already living in the nation to do so for an additional 18 months. Leading New York Democrats were quite vocal in their support for the ruling.

