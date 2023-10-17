US to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil for freer presidential election

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
The Biden administration and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government are expected to announce a deal on Tuesday that would ease U.S. sanctions on Caracas' oil industry while opening up Venezuela's 2024 presidential election, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

