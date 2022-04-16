US: Threat of Russia launching 'Nuke' attack on Ukraine can't be taken lightly

Apr 16, 2022, 11:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Director of US Intelligence service has said that the threat of Russia launching 'Nuke' attack on Ukraine can't be taken lightly but he asserts that the CIA has not seen lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern
Read in App