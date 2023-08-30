US team lineup for the upcoming Ryder Cup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
United States Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson today announced that Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been named to the U.S. Team as Captain’s Picks for the 44th Ryder Cup, which will take place September 29 - October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

