LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US targets ICC over Netanyahu's arrest warrant, imposes new sanctions on 4 officials

US targets ICC over Netanyahu's arrest warrant, imposes new sanctions on 4 officials

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:59 IST
US targets ICC over Netanyahu's arrest warrant, imposes new sanctions on 4 officials
The US has imposed fresh sanctions on four International Criminal Court officials. The ICC had issued an arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos