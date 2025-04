The US Supreme Court has denied a plea filed by 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana seeking an emergency stay on his extradition. This clears the way for his handover to India. Tahawwur Rana sought a stay on his extradition and surrender to India citing a pending litigation. He had cited the risk of torture and poor health in his failed bids to block extradition. A notice on the Supreme Court's website stated that Tahawwur application has been denied by the court. The Canadian national of Pakistani origin is presently being held at the detention center in Los Angeles. He will be handed over to NIA by FBI on a day to be decided by both sides. It was in February this year that Donald Trump announced the approval to run his extradition during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington DC. Watch in for more details!