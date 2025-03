At least 31 Killed in U.S. strikes on Yemen ordered and overseen by President Donald Trump. The large-scale military strikes by US Central command on March 15 targetted Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping. This is the start of a campaign expected to last many days. A post on The White House’s X account showed photographs of Trump as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz monitoring the action against the Houthis to “defend U.S. shipping assets and deter terrorists threats.” Trump also warned Iran, the Houthis' main backer, that it needed to halt support for the group immediately. Watch in for more details!