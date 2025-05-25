LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 13:10 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 13:10 IST
US strikes in Yemen target al-Qaeda fighters
Videos May 25, 2025, 13:10 IST

The number of al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Yemen air strikes has increased to nine. The strikes focused on the Abyan province were that were carried out by the US. Watch in for more details!

