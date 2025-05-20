US storms becoming deadlier: Scientists warn tornado outbreaks becoming more common in US

The United States of America has been battered by tornadoes from Kansas to Michigan. Entire towns have been shredded in seconds. Homes ripped from their foundations and vehicles tossed like toys. Scientists warn that this is not a freak season but a glimpse of our new normal. Experts are of the opinion that these tornadoes will become more common and frequent. Watch in for more details!