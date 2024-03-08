US State of Union Address 2024: President Joe Biden welcomes Sweden to NATO

US President Joe Biden kicked off his speech by calling for Congress to support Ukraine. Anyone who thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop with the war in Ukraine is wrong, he said. "Now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, 'Do whatever you want,'" Biden said. "I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous and it's unacceptable." Biden, who has been pushing Congress to provide additional funding to Ukraine for its war with Russia, also had a message for Putin: "We will not walk away," he said.