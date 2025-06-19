LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi In Contact
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 22:41 IST
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi In Contact
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 22:41 IST

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi In Contact

Diplomats have told Reuters that Iran has held direct talks with the United States amidst the intensifying war with Israel.

Trending Topics

trending videos