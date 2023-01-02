US-South Korea Mull Nuke Drills: President Yoon Suk-Yeol says talks ongoing
In response to North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile threats, South Korea and the United States are talking about potential cooperative planning and exercises utilising US nuclear capabilities, according to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in a newspaper interview. Yoon was reported by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper as adding that the cooperative planning and drills will be intended to improve the US "extended deterrence."