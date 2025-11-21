/US-South Africa Tensions: Why is Trump Boycotting South Africa's G 20 Summit

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 20:38 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 20:38 IST
Tensions between the U.S. and South Africa have escalated after President Donald Trump announced a full U.S. boycott of the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Trump alleges “human rights abuses” against white Afrikaner farmers, including land seizures and violence — claims strongly denied by the South African government. Critics say the move is a politically motivated attack on South Africa’s domestic policies and its global leadership role.