US-South Africa Tensions: What is the Real Reason for US - South Africa Fallout?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 21:38 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 21:38 IST
Tensions between the U.S. and South Africa have surged after President Donald Trump announced a full U.S. boycott of the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg. He claims that white Afrikaner farmers face persecution and land expropriation — allegations strongly denied by the South African government. Critics argue Trump’s move is politically motivated, tied to broader disagreements over land reform, sovereignty, and South Africa’s foreign policy.

