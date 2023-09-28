US soldier Travis King released by North Korea with help of Sweden & China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
The US soldier Travis King who crossed the border from South Korea to North Korea in July has now been freed by Pyongyang. The National Security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the US officials have secured the return of King from North Korea.

