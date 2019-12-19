LIVE TV
U.S shows concern over terrorism and role of pakistan at 2+2 dialogue
Dec 19, 2019, 01.00 PM(IST)
At the 2+2 Dialogues India and U.S Discussed the issue of terrorism and how it threatens the peace in both the countries. Role of Pakistan was also discussed in Afghanistan and how peace can be achieved in the region.