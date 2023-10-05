US sends seized Iran ammo to Ukraine | Will US send more seized weapons to Ukraine?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Over a million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition have been confiscated from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard core and have been transferred by the US to Ukraine. While these were seized as a part of a civil claim against an Iranian shipment headed for Houthi rebels in Yemen in December last year. Now the 7.62 mm ammunition is the standard round for Soviet-era assault rifles and Ukraine as a former uh Soviet Republic still relies on the Kalashnikov for many of its units.

