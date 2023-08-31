US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes for over 30 seconds during an event in Kentucky

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Minority leader of the US Senate Mitch McConnell made a public appearance on Wednesday however while answering questions after attending an event the 81-year-old Republican froze for over 30 seconds. He was just staring into space not responding to reporters and others nearby. The incident took place after an event at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

