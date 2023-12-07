videos
US Senate Republicans block Ukraine and Israel aid bill
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 07, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
The Senate has blocked a supplemental funding bill that included financial aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan as well as provisions aimed at bolstering border security.
