/US seeks ownership stake in Venezuelan oil reserves

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 18:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 18:50 IST
The Trump administration is reportedly negotiating with Venezuela’s interim government to secure an ownership stake in several Venezuelan oil fields. The discussions reportedly cover more than a dozen productive fields holding around 90 billion barrels of proven reserves, roughly one-third of Venezuela’s total. The proposed arrangement could bring greater U.S. investment into Venezuela’s struggling oil industry while expanding American access to the country’s vast energy resources. Talks are ongoing, and no final agreement has been reached.