US Secy of State, Antony Blinken thanks Qatar for supporting US evacuations

Sep 07, 2021, 05:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, US Secy of State, Antony Blinken thanked Qatar for supporting US evacuations. 'No country has done more than Qatar,' he said. 'Qatar served 10,000 meals, 3 times a day,' he said.
Read in App